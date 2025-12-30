Beyond Meat Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and LCA Study that Estimates Environmental Benefits of Beyond Burger IV, Submits to CDP for First Time

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With a mission to positively impact human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and its Beyond Burger IV Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study, and announced its first-time submission to CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project).

As part of its approach to corporate responsibility, the company continues to disclose on its environmental, social, and governance topics, as well as to champion a better food system. Beyond Meat’s 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report covers health and nutrition, packaging, and climate impact, as well as topics related to supply chain management, people, and responsible leadership. The report includes a corporate-level GHG inventory, subject to limited assurance, and includes a breakdown of the company’s U.S. packaging materials (by weight).

The 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report also includes the results of Beyond Meat’s recently completed LCA study for the Beyond Burger IV1 , a consumer favorite now made with avocado oil. The Beyond Burger IV LCA study was carried out in conformance with ISO recommendations, and underwent a third-party critical review. Along with Beyond Beef, the fourth generation of Beyond Burger was designed to meet the standards of certain national health organizations, and was the first plant-based meat product to be Clean Label Project Certified.

The Beyond Burger IV LCA estimated that compared to an industry average U.S. beef patty2, Beyond Burger IV:

Requires 97% less land use;

Requires 92% less water consumption;

Generates 88% less greenhouse gas emissions; and

Requires 28% less non-renewable energy use.

The company also announced that it submitted to CDP, the world’s largest environmental disclosure database, for the first time in November 2025.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from clean, simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

1 Based on 2024 U.S. production data for a patty offered through U.S. retail sales as two ¼ lb. Beyond Burger IV patties packaged in a sealed tray, flash-frozen using liquid nitrogen.

2 Putman, B., Rotz, C.A. and Thoma, G. (2023) “A comprehensive environmental assessment of beef production and consumption in the United States,” Journal of Cleaner Production, 402, p. 136766.