Perdue Foods Names Andy Urban Chief Commercial Officer

SALISBURY, Md. – Perdue Foods announced that Andy Urban has been named Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Urban will lead the company’s commercial organization, with responsibility for sales, marketing, customer development, revenue management, and innovation, to drive disciplined growth and strengthen customer partnerships.

Urban brings more than 35 years of experience leading complex, multi-channel consumer packaged goods businesses, with deep expertise across retail, food service, club, mass, convenience, industrial, and international markets. Since joining Perdue in 2009, he has held a series of senior leadership roles spanning sales, general management, and enterprise transformation. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of the Transformation Office, where he led initiatives to simplify how the company operates and improve execution across the business.

“Andy is a proven commercial leader with a deep understanding of our business, our customers and consumers, and our culture,” said Kevin McAdams, President and CEO of Perdue Farms. “His track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering results makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our commercial organization as we continue to evolve and compete in a dynamic marketplace.”

Urban previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Perdue Premium Meat Company, as well as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Prepared Foods and Turkey businesses, where he led multi-billion-dollar portfolios with full P&L responsibility. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales leadership roles at Perdue, including leading retail sales across all major channels. Before joining the company, he held commercial leadership roles at WhiteWave Foods and ConAgra Foods.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Urban will focus on accelerating customer-centric growth, strengthening commercial capabilities, advancing innovation, and ensuring strong alignment across sales, marketing, and operations.

“I’m honored to step into this role at a pivotal time for Perdue,” said Urban. “This company has a strong foundation, a powerful purpose, and an incredible team. I look forward to working closely with our customers and associates to drive sustainable growth and deliver value across the business.”

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no antibiotics ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.