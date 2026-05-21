Beef Center of Excellence Key to Securing Future of Beef Industry

By Mandy Gross, Oklahoma State University/STATE Magazine

May 21, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Joel Jackson, meat pilot plant manager, and Cole McKinney cut steaks at the OSU Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center. (Photography Credit: Mitchell Alcala)

Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. The iconic American marketing campaign, launched in 1992 to promote beef consumption, captured the attention of audiences nationwide.

Oklahoma State University is capturing the beef industry’s attention by launching the Beef Center of Excellence, a cross-disciplinary effort uniting experts from across the beef supply chain to drive innovation, sustainability and profitability for cattle producers.

“The Beef Center of Excellence represents a bold step forward for OSU Agriculture and for the producers we serve,” said Dr. Jayson Lusk, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “By bringing together world-class expertise, cutting-edge research capacity and a deep commitment to hands-on learning, we’re building a collaboration that will drive innovation, recruit top talent and secure the future of the beef industry for generations to come.”

To read more, please visit Oklahoma State University.

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