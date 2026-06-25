Secretary of Agriculture Names Beef Industry Veteran Senior Advisor for Screwworm Preparedness

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — John Bellinger, co-founder and CEO of Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) and former CEO of Certified Group, has been appointed Senior Advisor for New World Screwworm Preparedness as USDA advances efforts to protect U.S. livestock, producers, and the protein supply chain.

The appointment was announced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins as USDA advances preparedness efforts related to New World screwworm, a pest that can cause serious harm to cattle and other warm-blooded animals.

“On behalf of Certified Group, I want to congratulate John on this important appointment for our industry,” said David Morgan, CEO of Certified Group. “John has spent his career applying practical science and industry leadership to some of the beef industry’s most important challenges. His appointment reflects the trust he has earned across the industry and the broader food safety community.”

Bellinger co-founded FSNS with his wife, Gina, and helped build the company into a trusted laboratory testing and food safety partner for the food and agriculture industries. FSNS is part of Certified Group, where Bellinger continues to serve as a Board Member.

“John understands the beef industry from multiple angles – cattle production, meat export, laboratory testing, and food safety systems,” Morgan said. “His strategic, global protein experience and steady leadership will be invaluable as USDA works to protect livestock, producers, and the beef supply chain.”

In his new advisory role, Bellinger will support USDA efforts to evaluate and advance available technologies, testing, detection, and response tools to help combat New World screwworm and protect U.S. livestock.

Certified Group supports the livestock and protein industries through key industry memberships, animal welfare and livestock audit programs, laboratory testing for food safety and quality, and custom research projects for manufacturers.

Visit Certified Group’s website for details.

About Certified Group

Certified Group partners with customers to deliver innovative scientific solutions and expertise – So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes®. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, certification, and audit services, Certified Group encompasses Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp.