3,800 Workers are on Strike at One of the Largest Meatpacking Plants in the US

GREELEY, Colo. — About 3,800 workers at one of the nation’s largest meatpacking plants began striking Monday in Colorado in what union representatives said was the first walkout at a U.S. beef slaughterhouse in four decades.

Hundreds of strikers picketed outside the Swift Beef Co. plant in Greeley, owned by JBS USA, as the sun rose Monday. They walked back in forth in the morning cold, bundled in blankets, while some yelled “huelga!” — Spanish for “strike.” Others carried signs saying “please don’t patronize JBS,” written in both English and Spanish.

The strike follows accusations from union officials that the company retaliated against workers and committed other unfair labor practices amid contract negotiations.

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