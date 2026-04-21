Pre Brands Expands Retail Footprint With Albertsons and Fred Meyer

Expansion Brings Premium Grass-Fed and Grass-Finished Beef to More Than 200 Portland-Area Stores

CHICAGO, Ill. – Pre® Brands, one of the nation’s leading providers of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished premium beef, announced an expansion of its retail footprint across the Portland metro area through new distribution at Albertsons Portland and Fred Meyer locations. Driven by continued growth in demand for premium protein, Pre products are now on shelves, bringing the brand’s high-quality beef portfolio to more shoppers throughout the region.

The expansion includes distribution to 141 Albertsons Portland locations, featuring Pre 95% Lean Ground Beef, Ribeye, New York Strip and Petite Sirloin steaks. Additionally, Pre products are now available in 78 Fred Meyer locations, offering both 92% and 95% Lean Ground Beef options.

Pre’s portfolio of steaks and ground beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised, with no added hormones or antibiotics, delivering clean, high-quality protein. Recognized for consistent flavor and quality, cuts such as Ribeye – valued for its beautiful marbling – and New York Strip – recognized for its signature strip of fat – offer premium steakhouse-quality experiences at home. Meanwhile, lean options like Petite Sirloin and 95% Lean Ground Beef, one of the leanest grinds available, provide versatile options for a wide range of everyday meals.

“Expanding our footprint in Portland is an exciting step as we continue to grow our presence in key markets nationwide,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. “Albertsons and Fred Meyer are trusted retailers within the Portland community, and we’re proud to partner with them to make our premium grass-fed and grass-finished beef more accessible to families seeking convenient, high-quality protein options.”

For more information, visit www.EatPre.com or follow Pre on Instagram and Facebook. To locate a store near you, visit eatpre.com/storelocator.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels, including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and is 100 % pasture-raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush, nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great-tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®‘s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow Pre on Facebook and Instagram.

