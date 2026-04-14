Star Roses and Plants Introduces New Roses for 2027

WEST GROVE, PA – Star® Roses and Plants is pleased to announce four new rose introductions for 2027. The varieties are Be Good™, Brick House® Yellow, Lemon Frost™, and Triple Knock Out®.

Be Good™ is a non-fading, canary-yellow Grandiflora rose. The blooms have over 100 petals that are tightly packed, giving them a unique appearance.

Brick House® Yellow is the latest addition to the popular Brick House® series. It also has non-fading, strong yellow blooms and, like the other varieties in the series, it has a high level of disease resistance and remains compact in the landscape.

Lemon Frost™ is a vigorous Climbing Rose with great disease resistance. It blooms abundantly in clusters of small, fragrant flowers that repeat throughout the season. Growers are encouraged to try it as a more compact version of the Lady Banks rose.

Last, but certainly not least, is the introduction of Triple Knock Out® to the Knock Out® Family of Roses. Bred once again by Will Radler, Triple Knock Out® is the first Grandiflora rose added to the Knock Out® brand, which has only included landscape shrub roses to date. The rose has triple the petals of the original (hence the name) and a fuller, more traditional garden rose bloom. It also has the most pronounced fragrance of any rose in the brand.

“For the 25th anniversary of Knock Out® last year, we focused on celebrating the history of a rose that has stood the test of time,” said Bradd Yoder, President of Star® Roses and Plants. “But we were also holding onto this secret, the launch of Triple Knock Out®. So, we’ve been able to look back with gratitude for our growers and suppliers but now we get to look forward with the industry to see how this introduction can revolutionize roses in a whole new way.”

As the first Grandiflora introduction to the Knock Out® Family, Triple Knock Out® endured intense trialing and scrutiny to ensure it met the standard for a Knock Out® rose. Only after it demonstrated the same disease resistance, hardiness, and vigorous growth as stalwarts like Double Knock Out®, did it earn approval from the team at Star® Roses and Plants.

These four introductions are available to book this season in preparation for retail in 2027. For more information about the 2027 rose introductions, growers and retailers can visit www.starrosesandplants.com/pt/new–introductions

About Star Roses & Plants

Founded in 1897, Star® Roses & Plants a distributor of roses, woody ornamentals and edibles, perennials, and trees. The company is also engaged in breeding and licensing of third-party genetics and owns leading brand names like The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry® and Bloomables®.