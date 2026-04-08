New Webinar Series Supports Professional Development and Leadership for Floral Young Professionals

Alexandria, VA — With the generous support of the Demaree Family Floriculture Advancement Fund, the American Floral Endowment (AFE) is launching a new Young Professionals Council (YPC) Professional Development & Leadership Webinar Series in 2026.

The series brings together experts from across academia and the floral industry to share insights with the next generation of professionals. Developed with direct input from our YPC, the series focuses on topics such as career development, grant funding, leadership, current industry challenges & opportunities, and professional branding.

“Our family is honored to support AFE and this initiative. Investing in the next generation is critical to the continued growth and success of the floral industry. This webinar series reflects the kind of forward-thinking education and leadership development that will empower young professionals to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and shape the future of floriculture,” states Laura Shinall, daughter of Del Demaree, Past Chairman of AFE, Managing Partner of FreshPath Marketing, and Chairman of Syndicate Sales.

The Demaree Family Floriculture Advancement Fund supports special projects or programs that address critical and timely challenges facing the floral industry. Through this annual grant program, funding is provided for projects that create innovative resources, education, and advancements that benefit the industry as a whole.

The webinar series will feature both live and recorded sessions, allowing young professionals, students, and early-career faculty to access valuable guidance and resources on demand.

The first session is an Industry Leader Panel: Stories, Challenges, and Advice for Young Professionals on April 23rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Currently, the series has 5 webinars in total running through November of 2026. The full lineup can be viewed and shared through the flyer below; click here to register.

Through this new series, the Young Professionals Council continues its mission of connecting and supporting the next generation of floral industry leaders. By providing accessible educational resources, expert insights, and opportunities for meaningful connection, the series will help young professionals navigate career paths, build networks, and contribute to the future growth of the floral industry.

About the American Floral Endowment:

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors.