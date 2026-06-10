Seed Your Future Partners with the Gardener for Virtual Screening 

Independent Film Donates 20% of Proceeds to National Horticulture Nonprofit on June 24

Alexandria, VA – Seed Your Future (SYF), the national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of horticulture and plant science professionals, is partnering with The Gardener, an independent film that has sold out 100+ theaters across the country. On June 24, 2026, the film will host a virtual screening event and every ticket sold through SYF’s affiliate link will benefit the organization.

The Gardener tells the heartfelt story of a woman who rediscovers herself through the healing power of nature, plants, and the guidance of a mysterious gardener. The film’s themes of growth, renewal, and the quiet power of the natural world resonate deeply with SYF’s mission to connect students and communities to the career possibilities rooted in horticulture.

“This is a rare and meaningful opportunity,” said Jazmin Albarran, Executive Director of Seed Your Future. “This is a film that beautifully reflects the transformative power of plants – and it’s putting money directly into programs that open doors for the next generation of green industry professionals.

We’re proud to be a part of it.”

Tickets for the June 24 virtual screening are $12, with 20% of proceeds from SYF’s affiliate link going directly to the organization. The event begins at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

SYF’s goal is 25,000 tickets sold, and partners, educators, industry professionals, and supporters are encouraged to share widely.

Purchase tickets and support Seed Your Future: The Gardener | Seed Your Future Presents A Full Bloom

Virtual Screening Event – June 24, 7PM ET/ 4PM PT | The Gardener Movie

The Gardener is produced by Sunflower Films and Area 23A.

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. To support Seed Your Future’s ongoing efforts, please visit: Seed Your Future Donation Page. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org