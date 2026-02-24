Find Your Inner Flower Hunter at the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA) Conference 2026

From March 1 to 4, WFFSA is back in Miami for the Floral Distribution Conference. Members will experience four days filled with networking opportunities, roundtables, speakers, and of course visiting the table top show. Holex will be present at table top spaces 313 and 315, and you are invited to experience A Flower Hunter’s Journey!

Upon arrival, you receive a small passport to create your own Flower Hunter’s journey. Within our table top spaces, our four destinations can be visited. At each destination, explanations can be given about the available products and business possibilities. Learn all about our Miami, Kunming, Quito and Aalsmeer locations! Once all destinations have been visited, you can collect a unique gift with the passport.

So don’t hesitate to visit the Holex table tops when you are there! Meet our sales reps in person and discover the possibilities of our other locations, to connect continents!