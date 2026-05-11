DeVroomen Garden Products Displays Sesame Street Mosaic Garden at Keukenhof Gardens

Gurnee, IL – DeVroomen Garden Products is grateful to have two display gardens at the Keukenhof Gardens, including a collaboration with Sesame Street.

This spring, DeVroomen introduced an Elmo Mosaic designed to get the younger generation excited about gardening and the joys of bringing dazzling colors to any garden. Special guests Elmo and Cookie Monster were in attendance on April 18th to celebrate the occasion. During this event the Sesame Street themed blends were officially baptized, honoring the unique blends.

Along with the Sesame Street display, DeVroomen’s main garden which is located in the northwest section of the Keukenhof Gardens, displays a blend of bulbs offering 7 weeks of blooms to provide a lasting sea of color. This garden showcases a strategically planned design, starting with early spring bulbs and transitioning to mid and late season tulips, daffodils, and allium. DeVroomen’s blend of soft pastels along with an impressive mix of colors gives visitors a lasting display of blooms throughout the season.

Since Keukenhof opened to the public in 1950, it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and continues to be one of the most renowned gardens in the world. DeVroomen’s continued participation is a reflection of their quality, and their support for the next generation of young gardeners.

“We are honored to share our gardens with visitors from across the globe and to be part of an event that celebrates the beauty and impact of flowering bulbs,” said Angela Schultz, General Manager from DeVroomen Garden Products.