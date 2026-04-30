A Florist’s In-Store Playbook for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is upon us, and it’s vital to do everything we can to prepare for success. While digital marketing builds awareness, most of your Mother’s Day sales, especially those all-too-common last-minute purchases, will come from inside the store. How your space looks, flows, and feels in the days leading up to the holiday directly affects your bottom line. The good news? Much of your strategy is already written: It’s called last year’s data.

For Wholesalers

Your role in a retailer’s Mother’s Day success starts long before the holiday. It begins with how well you understand your own performance and how much support you can offer your customers.

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