Rose Named in Honor of Sir David Beckham at Chelsea Show

By Shaun Webbley, Cotswold Journal

May 26, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Image Credit: David Austin

The rose from David Austin Roses, based in Shropshire, was unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and is named Sir David Beckham (Ausa34b16).

David Austin Roses dedicated the rose as a symbol of enduring love for his 50th birthday, after his daughter, Harper, wished to mark the occasion with something lasting and beautiful.

Sir David said: “Gardening brings people together across generations and gives so much pleasure.

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