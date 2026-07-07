Schreurs looks back on a successful FlowerTrials 2026Schreurs Looks Back on Successful FlowerTrials 2026

Schreurs Roses is reviewing the success of this year’s FlowerTrials.

“Schreurs is proud to look back on a highly successful FlowerTrials® 2026,” the company said on its website. “For the third year in a row, we were pleased to be part of this leading industry event, and this edition was especially memorable as it marked our first time exhibiting at Breeders Avenue.

“From June 9–12, we welcomed visitors to Kudelstaart, where seven breeders came together under one roof. This unique collaboration created an inspiring environment and offered visitors the opportunity to discover a wide range of innovations in one convenient location.

“Throughout the week, we proudly showcased our Sunshapers, highlighting our commitment to quality, performance, and continuous innovation. More importantly, FlowerTrials® was about connecting with people. We had the pleasure of engaging in many valuable conversations, exchanging ideas, strengthening existing relationships, and establishing new connections.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who visited our stand during FlowerTrials®. Your interest, enthusiasm, and insightful discussions made this event a great success and contributed to an excellent week for our team.

“Thank you for being part of our FlowerTrials® 2026 experience. We truly appreciated the opportunity to meet you, share our latest developments, and explore future opportunities together. We look forward to continuing these conversations and seeing you again soon.”