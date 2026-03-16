That Flower Feeling’s “Just Add Flowers” Campaign Surpasses 2 Million Digital Impressions, Proving Everyday Flower Demand is Growing

[Carlsbad, CA] – That Flower Feeling, the national 501(c)(6) marketing initiative dedicated to making fresh flowers part of everyday self-care, today announced that its “Just Add Flowers” campaign has surpassed 2 million digital impressions across TikTok, Meta (Instagram and Facebook), and other digital channels. This milestone confirms that sustained, industry-funded marketing is successfully shifting consumer behavior at scale.

Campaign Momentum: From Luxury to Everyday Essential

“Just Add Flowers” was strategically developed to reframe flowers from an occasional luxury into a repeatable ritual woven into daily life. Campaign creative showcases flowers as attainable self-care, mood boosters, and effortless home upgrades—items consumers pick up regularly alongside groceries or coffee.

The new 2 million–impression milestone builds on recent data-driven proof of concept. In a rigorous 2025 Test Market study conducted in Midland-Odessa, Texas, independent third-party data science firm Omnicron documented a 10.59% sales lift in participating florists, wholesalers, and grocers compared to non-promoted control markets.

Perhaps most significantly, while organic Google searches for floral terms were projected to decline in the region, the Omnicron study revealed that the campaign actually lifted Google searches by 8.9%. This data confirms that “That Flower Feeling” is not just maintaining market share—it is actively creating new consumer intent in a challenging digital landscape.

The Industry Call to Action

While originally sparked by a nearly $5 million foundational investment from CalFlowers, the campaign is now overseen by an industry-wide Board of Directors tasked with carrying the movement forward.

“The 2 million impression mark is a ‘proof of life’ for this initiative,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “But more importantly, the Midland-Odessa data proves that our marketing is a direct driver of revenue for every level of the supply chain. However, it is vital to remember that this high-impact marketing is not free; to carry this momentum forward and scale our reach, we need every member of the industry supporting this effort at some level.”

To sustain this momentum, That Flower Feeling is calling on all industry stakeholders—from growers to wire services, wholesalers to florists—to contribute to the national fund. Every dollar invested translates into higher message frequency and more markets reached.

Stakeholders are encouraged to:

Renew or increase financial support to scale the “Just Add Flowers” campaign into additional high-impact markets.

to scale the “Just Add Flowers” campaign into additional high-impact markets. Activate the social marketing brand toolkit found at thatflowerfeeling.org to turn their own digital platforms into “walking billboards” for the movement.



“The data is clear: when the industry shows up together with one consistent message, consumers respond—and they buy more flowers,” Leite added. “Now is the moment to build on this milestone, not ease off the gas.”

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a national, industry-funded 501(c)(6) marketing initiative founded by CalFlowers and supported by growers, importers, wholesalers, hardgoods suppliers, and retailers across the floral supply chain. Its mission is to increase U.S. floral consumption by positioning fresh flowers as an easy, accessible form of everyday self-care. Through its “Just Add Flowers” campaign and free marketing toolkit, That Flower Feeling provides turnkey creative assets and messaging that any floral business can use to drive demand and remind consumers that they “don’t need a reason” to bring flowers home.

For more information or to become a contributor, visit thatflowerfeeling.org.