The Duchess of Gloucester to Tour Wyevale Nurseries
June 11, 2026 | 1 min to read
Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Gloucester will visit us on July 13 to tour the nursery and meet members of the team (May 2026).
We’re one of the UK’s leading wholesale horticultural businesses, supplying high-quality trees, shrubs and plants to the amenity and retail sectors nationwide, and we’re celebrating our 96th anniversary this year.
Heather Williamson, our Chairman, whose grandfather Harry Williamson started the nursery, says:
“We are truly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Gloucester to Wyevale Nurseries.
To read more, please visit Wyevale Nurseries.