The Duchess of Gloucester to Tour Wyevale Nurseries

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Gloucester will visit us on July 13 to tour the nursery and meet members of the team (May 2026).

We’re one of the UK’s leading wholesale horticultural businesses, supplying high-quality trees, shrubs and plants to the amenity and retail sectors nationwide, and we’re celebrating our 96th anniversary this year.

Heather Williamson, our Chairman, whose grandfather Harry Williamson started the nursery, says: