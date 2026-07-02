Nebraska Greenhouse Marks Quarter Century

Oasis Gardens is a popular seasonal greenhouse in rural south central Nebraska, celebrating its 25th year.

The operation in Loomis, Nebraska, west of Holdridge, Nebraska, offers a large selection of flowers, hanging baskets and vegetable plants.

Oasis Gardens is owned and operated by Monica and Bill Harris. The greenhouse is considered a local must-visit attraction for spring flower lovers.

Learn more about the greenhouse in this report from the Rural Radio Network.