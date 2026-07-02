Nebraska Greenhouse Marks Quarter Century
July 2, 2026 | 1 min to read
Oasis Gardens is a popular seasonal greenhouse in rural south central Nebraska, celebrating its 25th year.
The operation in Loomis, Nebraska, west of Holdridge, Nebraska, offers a large selection of flowers, hanging baskets and vegetable plants.
Oasis Gardens is owned and operated by Monica and Bill Harris. The greenhouse is considered a local must-visit attraction for spring flower lovers.
Learn more about the greenhouse in this report from the Rural Radio Network.