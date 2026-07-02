PortMiami Names New Director

MIAMI-DADE – Jonathan Daniels has been appointed director and chief executive officer of PortMiami, bringing a nationally recognized port executive with more than three decades of experience in maritime transportation, logistics, and economic development to one of the world’s leading seaports.

Daniels joins PortMiami after serving as Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration and the Port of Baltimore. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Port Director of Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise and cargo ports in the U.S. His experience spans leadership of major cruise, cargo, and energy operations, oversight of multibillion-dollar capital investments, and the successful management of complex operational and business challenges at some of the nation’s most important ports.

As Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore, Daniels helped lead the Port’s response and recovery following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, working with government and industry partners to restore operations and support customers during one of the most significant disruptions to a U.S. port in recent history. Under his leadership, the Port achieved a record year for container activity in 2025. Previously, as CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades, Daniels led a $3 billion strategy to expand cargo, cruise, and energy operations.

The appointment was announced by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“PortMiami is one of our greatest assets and a powerful economic engine for Miami-Dade County,” said Daniella Levine Cava. “Jonathan brings the experience, vision, and steady leadership needed to strengthen critical infrastructure, support continued growth, and ensure PortMiami remains a leader in global trade and tourism for decades to come. Jonathan is among the most accomplished port leaders in the country, and we are thrilled he has chosen Miami-Dade County and PortMiami.”

“PortMiami is an extraordinary port with a talented team, strong industry partners, and a bright future,” said Daniels. “I look forward to working with our employees, customers, and community partners to build on PortMiami’s success.”

Mayor Levine Cava also announced the appointment of Alissa Penaloza as Deputy Director of PortMiami. With nearly two decades of public-sector experience, including service at PortMiami and as Deputy Director at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, Penaloza brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience overseeing major infrastructure, planning, and capital projects.

Deputy Mayor Roy Coley will serve as Interim Port Director beginning July 1 and until Daniels assumes his duties on August 10.

PortMiami remains one of the nation’s premier cruise and cargo gateways, supporting 340,000 jobs and generating $61.4 billion in economic impact in Florida.