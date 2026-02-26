FloraLife Provides Research on Water Temperature and Cut Flower Hydration

Garry Legnani, Ph.D., Senior Postharvest Scientist for FloraLife, reveals the facts of the study.

I am often asked if it’s better to hydrate flowers in warm or cold water. There is a common belief in the floral industry that flowers hydrate faster at room temperature than in the flower cooler. Cut flower hydration is a dynamic process driven by transpiration (evaporation of water from the leaves) through the stomata and how easily water can enter and move up the stem.

The balance between water loss from transpiration and uptake by the cut end of the stem is influenced by environmental factors such as temperature, light, and relative humidity; and physiological factors such as leaf size, the number of functioning stomata, and stem blockage by microbes, air bubbles, and sugary/waxy substances that coat the end of the stem.

Because of these factors, it is important to define the conditions of how we are conducting the test when we evaluate the effects of temperature on cut flower hydration.

To learn more, please visit FloraLife.