MSU to Host 2026 Horticulture, Landscape Architecture Summer Camp

By Mississippi State University

May 14, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Photo Credit: MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is hosting its 2026 Horticulture and Landscape Architecture summer camp June 7-10 on the Starkville campus, offering high school students hands-on experience in plant science and design.

The four-day camp is open to students aged 15-17 and is limited to 30 participants, allowing for small group instruction and direct interaction with faculty and industry professionals. Participants stay in campus resident halls and take part in activities across the university.

The camp is designed to help students build skills, experience college life and feel better prepared for future educational opportunities.

To read more, please visit Mississippi State University.

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