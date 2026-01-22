Danziger Builds Momentum in the Rose Market Ahead of Valentine’s Season

Danziger, a global flower breeder with decades of experience in developing market-driven varieties, continues to strengthen its position in the rose category with a portfolio that is already commercially available and actively used across the industry.

Over recent years, the company has applied the same breeding approach that shaped successful flower categories into roses — focusing on performance, reliability, and market relevance.

As Valentine’s approaches and demand rises, Danziger is seeing growing interest in its rose varieties, supported by real availability from active growers at a time when sourcing confidence is critical.

For the upcoming season, Danziger highlights five commercial rose varieties currently in production and suitable for Valentine’s programs, offering wholesalers and florists confidence during peak demand periods.

A growers’ index with sourcing details is available to support sourcing decisions.

[Access the growers’ index here]

“Entering the rose category was never about adding another crop,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO at Danziger. “It was about applying decades of breeding experience, genetics, and market understanding to roses — as a long-term commitment to a category where performance, timing, and consistency truly matter.”

SELECTED ROSE VARIETIES

Senti® French Kiss

A dark pink rose with broad market appeal, Senti French Kiss moves easily between premium and large-scale programs. Its balanced color and consistent presentation make it a versatile choice across different markets and customer segments.

Available from growers in Ecuador and Colombia.

Senti® Intensity

With its deep dark red tone, Senti Intensity is designed for high-impact moments. Well suited for premium wholesalers and event-driven programs, it delivers a bold visual statement when color intensity and presence matter most.

Available from growers in Ecuador.

Senti® Joyful

Developed with large retail programs in mind, Senti Joyful offers consistency, uniform presentation, and dependable performance — supporting high-volume Valentine’s assortments that require reliability at scale.

Available from growers in Ethiopia.

Alquimia™

Alquimia is designed for the mass market, combining a soft peach tone with a classic rose look. It integrates seamlessly into mixed bouquets and standard retail programs, helping buyers build dependable assortments with broad consumer appeal.

Available from growers in Ecuador and Colombia.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il