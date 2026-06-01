National Fisheries Institute Expands Pipeline of Board-Ready Seafood Leaders

Board Leadership Development Program Completes Second Cohort



Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has completed the second year of its Board Leadership Development Program, an initiative designed to prepare seafood industry professionals to serve on corporate, nonprofit, trade association, and community boards while strengthening the broader seafood ecosystem.

Launched in 2025 as part of NFI’s Strategic Plan, the program was created to cultivate seasoned seafood leaders equipped to shape policy conversations, guide organizations, and advocate for the future of the industry, all while bringing their expertise to the boardroom.

“This program is developing a strong pipeline of leaders for the seafood ecosystem,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, NFI President and CEO. “Our participants bring industry expertise in everything from sustainability to seafood safety. The program helps seafood professionals elevate that experience into strategic leadership preparing them to serve on boards, influence long-term industry outcomes, and help strengthen the entire seafood community.”

Developed in partnership with seafood industry veteran Derek Figueroa, President of North Star Strategic, the six-month program combines practical governance training with leadership development and strategic thinking. Participants engage in coursework, case studies, and discussions focused on board governance, fiduciary responsibilities, issues management, communications, conflict resolution, forecasting trends, and executive leadership. Along the way, participants hear directly from executives, experienced board members, and leaders from outside the seafood sector.

“Seafood is one of the healthiest and most environmentally responsible proteins, but also the most widely misunderstood. NFI board certification changes that in the board room,” said Figueroa. “Graduates command seafood expertise and policy, with a foundation of governance and training based on real world board experience. They are truly board-ready from day one. If you want a board leader who knows seafood, call NFI.”

Since launching in 2025, program participants have already begun contributing meaningfully to corporate, nonprofit, trade association, and community boards, further expanding seafood’s representation. In fact, 55% of last year’s inaugural class was already serving on boards within just months of graduation.

“We encourage reaching out to NFI to fill upcoming board seats,” said Figueroa, “We have qualified candidates for you.”

Graduates of the 2026 cohort will be recognized during the NFI Board of Directors meeting at the 2027 Global Seafood Market Conference.

About The National Fisheries Institute (NFI)

For 80 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.