Emerald Coast Growers Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Pensacola, Fla. – Emerald Coast Growers is proud to celebrate its 35th year in business in 2026.

Since its founding in January 1991 by Dave and Wyona Babikow, Emerald Coast Growers has become a trusted partner to growers and plant brokers throughout North America, offering a wide selection of starter plants. While the initial selection consisted of ornamental grass liners, the company has since then expanded to include extensive collections of perennials and succulents. Today, Emerald Coast Growers is one of the largest suppliers of ornamental grass liners in North America.

Over the past three and a half decades, Emerald Coast has expanded from a few hoop houses in Pensacola, Florida to three locations with 570,000 square feet of environmentally controlled greenhouses and 85 acres of total farmland. Aside from the main location in Pensacola, the company maintains growing facilities in Milton, FL and Lancaster, PA. The company’s growth is rooted in its commitment to both its products and customers. Emerald Coast strives to provide reliable availability, with the utmost in care and support.

“We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees, whose hard work and commitment have been vital to our journey, explains Paul Babikow, president. “We also extend a sincere thank you to our loyal customers, partners, and suppliers for their trust and collaboration.”

Emerald Coast Growers remains a strong family business today, with Paul and Maureen Babikow, Cheri Markowitz, and Albert Mueller at the helm.

For more information on Emerald Coast Growers, please visit www.ecgrowers.com.

About Emerald Coast Growers

Emerald Coast Growers is proud to celebrate 35 years of success in the horticulture business. Known for their wide variety of perennial starter plants and specialty plants, Emerald Coast Growers still maintains the distinction of being one of the industry’s largest suppliers of ornamental grass liners to North American growers and retailers. With 570,000 square feet of environmentally controlled greenhouses, 85 acres of total farmland, and locations in both the northeast and southeast, Emerald Coast Growers can consistently supply top quality starter plants to growers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.ecgrowers.com.