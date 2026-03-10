Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC Announces Acquisition of Rokay Floral, Inc. in Michigan

Sewell, NJ – Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC (DVFG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rokay Floral, Inc., a respected wholesale floral distributor serving the Michigan floral community for 35 years.

Owned and operated by Rob and Sandy Stogdill since 2000, Rokay Floral has built a strong reputation for quality products, dependable service, and meaningful relationships with professional retail florists and event designers throughout Metro Detroit and Southwest Michigan. The company operates two locations in Novi, Michigan and Battle Creek, Michigan, both of which will continue to operate with the same dedicated team to ensure continuity for customers and suppliers.

This partnership marks another important step in DVFG’s continued growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to supporting retail florists, event designers, and floral professionals across the United States. The addition of Rokay Floral strengthens DVFG’s presence in the Midwest and will expand their ability to serve customers through its integrated cold-chain distribution network.

“We are excited to welcome Rokay Floral and its outstanding team to the DVFG family,” said John S. Wilkins, CEO of Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC. “Rob and Sandy have built an exceptional business rooted in strong relationships and a genuine commitment to the floral community. Their reputation for service and integrity aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation they have created.”

“For us, this decision was about ensuring the long-term future of the company and the customers we care deeply about,” said Rob Stogdill, Co-Owner of Rokay Floral, Inc. “DVFG shares our commitment to supporting florists and bringing innovative programs and sourcing opportunities to the market. We are excited for what this partnership means for our team and the customers we serve.”

DVFG will work closely with the Rokay Floral team in the coming months to thoughtfully integrate systems and introduce new programs that will provide additional value and opportunities for customers across the region.

About Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC

Founded in 1959, Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC is one of the largest floral importers and distributors in the United States, supplying professional florists, event designers, and mass- market retailers with an exceptional range of fresh-cut flowers, botanicals, and floral supplies. Supported by a fully integrated cold-chain logistics network, dedicated fleet, and nationwide shipping capabilities, DVFG provides dependable, daily delivery service from Maine to Georgia, as well as the Midwestern U.S. Learn more at www.dvfloralgroup.com

About Rokay Floral, Inc.

Rokay Floral, Inc. is a family-owned wholesale floral distributor serving professional florists throughout Metro Detriot and Southwest Michigan. Owned and operated by Rob and Sandy Stogdill since 2000, the company has built a strong reputation for quality products and personalized service. With locations in Novi and Battle Creek, Michigan, Rokay Floral provides fresh-cut flowers and floral supplies to retail florists and event designers across the region. Through its commitment to strong customer relationships and industry expertise, Rokay Floral has become a trusted partner within the Michigan floral community. Learn more at rokayfloral.com