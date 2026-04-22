Floral Express Announces Strategic Expansion in Southwestern Ontario

Floral Express is proud to announce a strategic expansion of its wholesale operations through the acquisition of the assets of Florex Wholesale, effective June 1, 2026.

This acquisition represents a key milestone in our mission to provide the highest quality floral products and reliable logistics to our professional partners. By integrating these assets into our existing network, we are reinforcing our commitment to serving the Southwestern Ontario region with increased efficiency and a wider reach.

Welcoming New Expertise

As part of this transition, we are honored to welcome Greg Buis, the former owner of Florex Wholesale, to the Floral Express team.

Greg brings over 25 years of experience to our organization, having successfully owned and operated Florex Wholesale. His deep knowledge of the floral trade and his established presence in the industry will be a significant asset to our company as we continue to evolve.

Commitment to Our B2B Partners

For current customers and partners, this transition is designed to be seamless. Our focus remains on maintaining the strong relationships and high service standards that define Floral Express.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to the team and to build upon the foundation he has established,” says the Floral Express leadership. “This move allows us to better serve our community and strengthens our position as a leading wholesale partner in North America.”

Our Path Forward

This acquisition is a cornerstone of our broader vision for sustainable growth. As we continue to refine our logistics and expand our footprint, we remain proactive in identifying new synergies and partnerships that align with our dedication to excellence in the floral industry.

About Floral Express

Floral Express is a leading North American floral wholesaler recognized for delivering a broad selection of the highest quality products from around the world at competitive and inclusive pricing.