Delivering Pro-Grade Plant Care

Voges Packaging has partnered with Farmer Bailey to launch a solution that brings professional-grade plant care straight to the home gardener’s doorstep.

The system begins with specialized grower trays that allow plants to be nurtured from seedling stage. When it’s time to ship, these trays can be easily separated along a perforated line and placed into a mail-order-friendly packaging designed to protect the plants during transit.

In a playful and practical touch, the mailer itself mimics a miniature greenhouse. Once the plants arrive, consumers can let them acclimate on a windowsill before repotting, and the greenhouse packaging can later be reused as a starter tray for new plants.

This development coincides with Farmer Bailey’s latest venture: offering home gardeners access to the same plugs and potted plants that were previously available only to professional flower farms and nurseries. Until now, these varieties were largely out of reach for smaller-scale enthusiasts. With this initiative, gardeners can now experiment with a wider selection of plants while enjoying the convenience of direct-to-door delivery.

To learn more, please visit Voges.