Costa Farms’ HR Director Named to Ragan’s Top Women of HR

Yvette Hernandez has been recognized nationally for transforming workplace culture and championing people‑first leadership

MIAMI, FL – Costa Farms is proud to announce that Yvette Hernandez, Director of People Business Partner Operations, has been named to Ragan Communications’ Top Women in HR, Class of 2026.

This national recognition honors HR leaders who transform workplace culture, champion people‑first strategies, and drive meaningful organizational impact. Hernandez joins powerhouse honorees from brands such as Cisco, Philip Morris International, and AMC Networks, and was selected for the honor from a highly competitive field of HR innovators across industries.

Hernandez was recognized as a director of the year for her exceptional leadership in building a culture rooted in trust, transparency, and employee empowerment. Under her leadership, Costa Farms has implemented robust systems and policies that directly support workers and elevate workplace standards beyond industry norms. These policies include safety training, heat illness prevention, anti-discrimination and respect-in-the-workplace programs, as well as job-specific and leadership development opportunities. It reflects a holistic approach to employee experience—focused on fairness, safety, opportunity, and respect.

“Yvette embodies what modern leadership looks like at Costa Farms,” said Arianna Cabrera de Oña, SVP, Chief People Officer and General Counsel at Costa Farms. “Yvette is wholly committed to creating a workplace where our diverse team feels valued, protected, and empowered. Her focus on continuous improvement and employee engagement has strengthened both our culture and operational excellence.”

In her role, Hernandez serves as a strategic HR partner to Costa Farms’ farm and production operations. She oversees employee relations, workforce planning, and safety and compliance training, while driving talent management initiatives such as succession planning and the Operations Leadership Pathways Program. Under her leadership, Costa Farms has graduated nearly 1,000 team members from literacy and language courses through its partnership with Alfalit International, and transformed HR from a transactional function into a strategic business-partner model focused on talent development, retention, and employee engagement.

Through these initiatives, Costa Farms continues to set a benchmark for workforce practices in the agricultural sector—demonstrating that investing in employees drives both organizational success and community impact and helped Costa Farms be named a Top Workplace for 2026 by USA Today.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many inspiring HR leaders,” said Hernandez. “At Costa Farms, our team is our greatest strength. This award reflects the dedication of our entire People Team and the culture we’re building together.”

The complete list of honorees and event details can be found at Ragan.com.

At Costa Farms, it’s in our DNA to grow, and we’re passionate about plants! So much so that we grow more than 1,500 varieties on 5,200 acres. Costa Farms is a leading global grower of tropical plants, specializing in producing high-quality foliage plants and flowering plants. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Costa Farms offers a diverse range of products to meet the needs of consumers. For more, see costafarms.com

