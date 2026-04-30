Mayesh: Top 5 Peonies Florists Love

Peonies hold a special place in our hearts and the hearts of florists. Known for their lush, romantic blooms and intoxicating fragrance, peonies are a true seasonal highlight, bringing elegance and drama to weddings, events, and luxury retail designs.

From late spring through early summer, peony season captivates florists across the U.S. With countless varieties to choose from, these five stand out as the most-loved and most-ordered by Mayesh customers nationwide.

1. Duchesse de Nemours (White)

Duchesse de Nemours is a timeless favorite among wedding and event florists. Its pure white petals and glowing, creamy centers create an ethereal look that embodies classic romance. Known for its incredible fragrance and strong stems, this peony is as dependable as it is beautiful.

Design Tip: Pair with white roses, ranunculus, and lisianthus for traditional bridal designs or minimalist arrangements.

To learn about the other 4 varieties, please visit Mayesh.