Alexandra Farms Honors Renowned Floral Artist Hitomi Gilliam with Garden Rose Dedication

Alexandra Farms is proud to dedicate our garden rose variety, Princess Hitomi (Beautiful History), in honor of the internationally acclaimed floral artist and educator Hitomi Gilliam. The recognition was presented at Alexandra Farms in March 2026.

“We’re very grateful for everything Hitomi has given to this industry,” said Jose R. Azout, president of Alexandra Farms. “It’s an honor to celebrate that through this rose.”

The presentation took place during Gilliam’s recent visit to the farm, where she experienced the cultivation and post-harvest processes behind Alexandra Farms’ garden roses. The moment marked not only a celebration of her remarkable career but also a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, creativity, and community.

“I am so honored. It’s something I still can’t quite believe,” said Gilliam. “A rose so beautiful, with such incredible quality… And to be connected to it in this way is truly special.”

A Garden Rose That Reflects Her Spirit

Princess Hitomi has been growing at Alexandra Farms since 2019. Featuring soft blush-pink tones, a beautifully layered rosette shape, and a delicate, romantic presence, the garden rose variety embodies both elegance and strength, qualities that resonate deeply with Gilliam’s approach to design. Its graceful structure and refined character make it a standout variety in Alexandra Farms’ Princess Garden Roses Collection.

Gilliam is known for her distinctive artistic vision and commitment to innovation. She has not only inspired generations of floral designers through her work but has also made a lasting impact as an educator and mentor, generously sharing her knowledge with the broader community.

“Hitomi’s influence extends far beyond her designs,” said Azout. “Through her passion for teaching and her generosity in sharing knowledge, she continues to inspire and elevate our entire industry. We applaud the beauty and inspiration she brings to the world.”

Alexandra Farms is deeply honored to have Princess Hitomi in our collection. This naming is a way for her influence to live on through our farm as something that will grow, be shared, and become part of new memories for years to come.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms is a family-owned boutique grower of romantic, nostalgic garden roses nestled high in the Andes mountains of Colombia. Since 2005, we’ve been dedicated to cultivating flowers with exceptional beauty, fragrance and performance. Our employees care for nearly 80 varieties by hand on 50 acres of fertile land, producing more than 42,000 stems each day. Certified by Florverde Sustainable Flowers, One Carbon World, and BASC, we proudly grow our award-winning blooms with a commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Available year-round through floral wholesalers worldwide, Alexandra Farms garden roses bring romance and artistry to floral designs.