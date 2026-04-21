Alexandra Farms Introduces 8 New Varieties, Expanding Our Collection of Garden Roses and Dahlias

Alexandra Farms is proud to introduce eight garden roses and dahlias to our fresh-cut flower collections. “We have so many innovations coming out for 2026,” said Jose R. Azout, president of Alexandra Farms. “Garden roses that expand the category and bring more color palettes and textures to designers and florists for their arrangements.”

This year’s introductions are Antonia Gardens, Fatima Gardens, Pimpinela, Pink X-pression, Rosa’s Amazing Tea Rose, Princess Alina, Princess Shiro (White) Spr and Cryfield Harmony.

From soft, luminous tones to sculptural, expressive blooms, each variety has its own personality, offering floral wholesalers and designers dependable, high-performing flowers that open new possibilities in both business and design.

Meet the New Varieties

Antonia Gardens is a Dutch variety that opens into an extra-large cup shape, packed full of glowing yellow and soft ivory petals. The contrast between its warm center and slightly lighter outer petals creates a sense of depth and light, as if the garden rose were full of light. The softly ruffled form feels both elegant and natural, offering a romantic presence with a subtle, modern brightness.

Graceful and gently luminous, Fatima Gardens’ large, deep cup opens in soft, buttery yellow tones that deepen toward the center, creating a rich, glowing heart. Its outer petals fade into creamy ivory with the faintest blush undertones, lending a quiet softness and refined elegance to the bloom. “This is one of our Dutch varieties,” shared Azout, “which are just tremendous, resilient garden roses. They have that shape and the colors that wedding designers are looking for.”

Full of character, Pimpinela reveals itself as a soft, expressive garden rose. It opens fully into a flat rosette with delicate, light dusty pink and blush tones that gently deepen toward the center, unveiling a warm golden heart. Its petals feel almost weightless, lightly ruffled, organic, and slightly untamed, creating a natural, freshly-gathered presence. “Pimpinela is so unique that it’s sure to be a variety that innovative designers will use,” said Azout. This Spanish variety is exclusively grown by Alexandra Farms.

Pink X-pression is vibrant and expressive, showcasing a bold yet sophisticated coral-pink hue, softened by warm peach undertones that give its deep cup shape a sunlit glow. Its densely ruffled petals form a beautifully unstructured silhouette, resulting in a large bloom that feels abundant, emotive, and effortlessly romantic.

A tribute to timeless beauty, Rosa’s Amazing Tea Rose carries the spirit of classic tea roses with a modern refinement. The extra-large bloom head opens into layered pink and white tones, with bright green popping from its vegetative center. Its petals fold and gather in an organic, slightly untamed formation. A strong, fruity fragrance adds to the charm of this innovative Danish-bred variety.

In our Princess Garden Roses collection, Princess Alina is both graceful and luminous. Named for the renowned Romanian floral designer Alina Neacsa, this large, flat rosette bloom has pure white petals that gently transition into a buttery-toned center. Its spiral formation is clean and sculptural, and the accompanying citrus fragrance offers a refined expression of elegance and timeless beauty.

Fresh and effortlessly elegant, Princess Shiro Spr unfolds its round blooms in soft white tones with gentle green undertones that hint at its natural origin. “This is a unique, gorgeous spray rose that combines well with any color palette,” said Azout. Each stem carries multiple blooms at different stages, from tight buds to fully open rosettes, creating movement and dimension. The delicate, slightly cupped petals and airy structure bring a light, organic feel that’s ideal for adding texture and softness to floral designs. Princess Shiro Spr is a sister of Princess Midori Spr and Princess Pinku Spr. “We have a green with Midori, a pink with Pinku, and now a white Princess spray variety, offering designers a beautifully versatile spray garden rose palette,” said Azout.Cryfield Harmony is a new dahlia variety with an intense magenta color and cool undertones. Depending on the light, the color shifts, giving the bloom a vivid, almost electric presence. Its tightly arranged petals form a precise geometric pattern, radiating outward in near-perfect symmetry while softly curling at the edges. At its center, a subtle shift in tone adds depth and dimension, enhancing its bold yet refined character.

A Commitment to Craft and Innovation

Each of these varieties reflects years of cultivation and collaboration by our team in Colombia. At Alexandra Farms, every flower is nurtured over time with intention, reflecting a dedication to craftsmanship and an understanding of the evolving needs of floral designers worldwide. “We selected these varieties to give florists more possibilities, more expression, more creativity, and more tools to bring their visions to life,” said Azout.

These eight new varieties represent our ongoing commitment to offer flowers that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Our aim is always to inspire creativity, evoke emotion, and bring beauty into life’s most meaningful moments.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms is a family-owned boutique grower of romantic, nostalgic garden roses nestled high in the Andes mountains of Colombia. Since 2005, we’ve been dedicated to cultivating flowers with exceptional beauty, fragrance and performance. Our employees care for more than 80 varieties by hand on 50 acres of fertile land, harvesting more than 42,000 stems each day. Certified by Florverde Sustainable Flowers, One Carbon World, and BASC, we proudly grow our award-winning blooms with a commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Alexandra Farms garden roses and dahlias are available year-round through floral wholesalers worldwide.