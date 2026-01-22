Design, Passion and Garden Roses Combine to Create the Ultimate Partnership with Galina Serebriakova

The photography of flowers always came naturally for Galina Serebriakova. Until a friend drew her attention to her natural eye for capturing the structure of flowers and their unwavering beauty, Galina hadn’t considered any career other than her role as a coffee specialist with a large company. With the help of her friend’s pointed revelation and a nagging feeling of unfulfillment in her coffee industry role, she tried her hand at floral design and, over time, became an influential designer and the owner of GALA , based in Bogotá, Colombia.

A native of Russia, Galina pursued floral design courses in Moscow at the most esteemed floral school in the capital. Through the course, she knew she was meant for the floral world. “I took the course, and I loved it so much,” she says. “Everything about it. The flowers were spectacular, the color palettes, the teachers … I enjoyed every moment.”

