Continental Floral Greens Expands Sales Team with 2 New Hires and a Well-Earned Promotion

CFG welcomes Kate Dodde and Klair McDermott to its Mass Market Sales Team, and celebrates Lucia Narciso’s elevation to Wholesale Sales Manager.

Continental Floral Greens (CFG), a family-owned grower of premium American-grown foliage and specialty cut floral, is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced sales professionals, Kate Dodde and Klair McDermott, to its Mass Market Sales Team, as well as the promotion of Lucia Narciso to Wholesale Sales Manager.

These announcements reflect CFG’s continued investment in building an exceptional, experienced team to support its customers and drive growth across all channels.

“We’re announcing the future of our sales team and our belief in hiring and promoting the most talented individuals. CFG is streamlining its sales process and expanding its reach, not only will we continue to provide industry-leading greens and flowers, but we will do so with an exceptional and experienced team.”

— Yerandy Palenzuela, VP of Sales, Continental Floral Greens

New Hire—Mass Market Sales Team, Kate Dodde

Kate Dodde brings a dynamic background blending marketing, sales, and product development within the horticulture industry. Most recently, she spent several years in the Christmas tree industry, working closely with both growers and national accounts to bring products to market in a way that tells a meaningful story and builds genuine connection.

Her experience spans marketing program development, national account support, and direct collaboration with growers, always focused on translating the quality and care behind each product into something valuable for the end customer.

What do you love most about sales and working with customers?

At its core, sales is about relationships. The best programs come from true partnerships where everyone at the table feels heard, supported, and set up for success. I enjoy the problem-solving side, listening closely, understanding what a customer is trying to achieve, and then working together to bring that vision to life. There’s something incredibly rewarding about seeing an idea turn into a successful program.

What are you most excited about in joining the CFG team?

I’m excited about the opportunity to represent a broader range of U.S.-grown flowers, bouquets, and greenery, while being part of a team that’s clearly growing and evolving. CFG has a strong reputation for quality and innovation, and I’m especially looking forward to helping develop programs that highlight U.S.grown products in a way that feels authentic and compelling, for both our growers and our customers.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with Kate’s experience and enthusiasm join the team. Her drive and ambition align perfectly with our culture and growth plans.”

— Yerandy Palenzuela, VP of Sales

New Hire — Mass Market Sales Team, Klair McDermott, AIFD, PFCI

Klair McDermott, AIFD, PFCI, is a passionate floral designer, brand founder, and industry veteran whose career spans both the creative and commercial sides of the floral world. She holds a degree in Horticulture from the University of Connecticut and furthered her education through the New York Botanical Garden’s Floral Design program. Klair has owned a floral shop in Connecticut and collaborated with prominent designers in New York City.

For over a decade, Klair served as the creative lead for an international floral company, specializing in product design, development, and sales for fresh-cut flowers in mass-market channels across the U.S. — bringing deep expertise in both innovation and customer relationships to every role she’s held.

What do you love most about sales and working with customers?

I love creating connections and having the opportunity to represent products I genuinely believe in. Being able to educate customers and share meaningful knowledge so they feel informed and supported is a key part of what makes this work so rewarding for me.

What are you most excited about in joining the CFG team?

I’m most excited about exploring a new avenue within the floral industry and expanding my growth potential. I love understanding the entire process from start to finish, and I’m especially looking forward to seeing the farms and operations firsthand.

“I’m thrilled to have such an enthusiastic and forward-thinking person on the team! After our first meeting, I remember looking over at Troy and asking: So, when is her first day?! It was clear that you would be a great fit and would do great things with us at CFG. Welcome again!”

— Yerandy Palenzuela, VP of Sales

Promotion — Wholesale Sales Manager, Lucia Narciso

Lucia Narciso’s promotion to Wholesale Sales Manager is a recognition of years of dedication, results, and leadership within CFG. She began her career in the floral industry in Guatemala and played a key role in establishing CFG’s Guatemala office in 2018. Since then, she has grown steadily within the organization — starting as an Inside Sales Representative managing Mass Market accounts and wholesale customers, with an early focus on growing CFG’s wholesale presence and strengthening partnerships with key distributors including DWF Wholesale and Pennock Company.

Through that experience, Lucia developed a deep understanding of what it takes to build lasting, successful partnerships: consistency, clear communication, teamwork, and a genuine understanding of customers’ needs.

What are you most excited about in stepping into the Wholesale Sales Manager role? I’m excited about the opportunity to further expand our wholesale presence and strengthen relationships with our customers. I look forward to developing new strategies, driving sales growth, and collaborating closely with the team to continue building this segment of the business. I’m also motivated to see my teammates achieve their goals — our collective success is what drives sustainable growth. I see significant potential within our wholesale partnerships and am eager to help unlock it.

Tell us something we might not know about you.

Outside of work, I love spending quality time with my family on the weekends. I also enjoy traveling and exploring new places — I’m always up for an adventure. I like challenging myself through sports, and this year I’ll be participating in a HYROX competition, which I’m especially excited about.

“It’s an honor to have Lucia join our management team as Wholesale Sales Manager. We have an amazing team there that will continue to shine, build stronger partnerships, and ultimately bring more sales.”

— Yerandy Palenzuela, VP of Sales

ABOUT CONTINENTAL FLORAL GREENS

Continental Floral Greens is a family-owned grower of premium American-grown foliage and specialty cut floral. With farms across the U.S., global export reach, and year-round procurement through trusted partners, we help wholesale and retail customers execute reliably and stand out with products that sellbacked by a people-first team that delivers what we promise.