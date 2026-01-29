Church of England to Vote on Foam Flower Ban

Churches could be encouraged to embrace eco-friendly practices

The Church of England’s parliament is set to vote next month on a motion urging its places of worship to ban floral foam and other non-biodegradable products in a bid for greater environmental sustainability.

The proposed change specifically targets floral foam, a material widely used in arrangements but containing microplastics and being non-recyclable.

This initiative forms part of a wider effort to make church practices more environmentally friendly.

