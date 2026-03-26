Dr. Puja Sharma Conferred Fellowship for Excellence in Floriculture Research

Shimla — In a significant recognition for scientific research in horticulture, Dr. Puja Sharma, a senior scientist at the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture.

The honour was bestowed during the National Conference on “Floriculture and Landscaping @ 2047: Viksit Bharat,” held at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences. The event was organised in collaboration with ISOH and brought together leading scientists, researchers and experts from across the country.

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