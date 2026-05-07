8 Floral Tips for Making the Most of Graduation Season

Graduation is a short but powerful selling window. It’s emotion-driven, fast-moving, and built around a moment people genuinely want to celebrate. For wholesalers and retailers who are prepared, it’s also one of the most consistent incremental revenue opportunities of the spring season. Here’s how to make the most of it.

1. Treat Graduation as a Defined Selling Occasion

Graduation is often an afterthought in floral planning, but it shouldn’t be. It carries real emotional weight tied to achievement and pride, and customers are actively looking for ways to mark the moment. The more clearly you position flowers as part of the celebration, the more you drive demand.

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