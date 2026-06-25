SeaPak Honors America’s 250th Through Its Legacy of Seafood Innovation

With nearly 80 years of bringing coastal-inspired flavors to tables nationwide, SeaPak reflects on a shared history of living, eating, and connecting as a country.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. is marking the milestone by reflecting on its decades-long role in helping bring high-quality seafood to households across the country — and the spirit of innovation that has made it possible.

SeaPak’s roots trace to 1948, when the Sea Island Packing Company opened on a former naval training base on St. Simons Island, Ga. At a time when fresh seafood rarely traveled beyond coastal towns, the company helped transform how Americans enjoy seafood by pioneering the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) process for shrimp, flash freezing them at peak freshness to lock in flavor.

As demand for frozen seafood grew and refrigerated trucking infrastructure was still limited, leadership of the newly renamed SeaPak Corporation formed Aero Foods and used nearby naval runways to fly SeaPak products directly to grocers across the country.

“America 250 is a moment to reflect on the ingenuity and determination that have shaped how we live, eat, and connect as a country,” said Megan Grinstead, Vice President, Customer and Consumer Brand Marketing for Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak. “SeaPak is proud to be part of that story — helping bring seafood from the coast to homes nationwide.”

SeaPak has continued to evolve alongside America, building on its pioneering roots to meet modern needs for convenience, quality, and flavor. Today, frozen seafood plays an important role in helping families prepare quick, approachable meals at home, offering a way to enjoy restaurant-style dishes without sacrificing ease or taste.

From weeknight dinners to casual gatherings, SeaPak’s portfolio of shrimp and seafood products is designed to make seafood a more approachable option — continuing a legacy that began with expanding access beyond coastal communities.

As the nation looks ahead to its next chapter, SeaPak remains committed to the same principles that fueled its earliest innovations: finding new ways to connect people to the foods they love and making high-quality seafood accessible to more Americans.

Today, SeaPak is America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category, proudly headquartered on St. Simons Island, Ga., and it continues to bring coastal-inspired flavors to families across the country. For more information on the company, its history, and its products, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for nearly 80 years. As the trusted name for delicious seafood, SeaPak is the #1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded for its commitment to the highest quality standards and resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com, or follow us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

