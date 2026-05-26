Haaland, Norwegian Seafood and Vikings Unite in New Film

Through the ongoing partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council, football star Erling Haaland will now appear as a true Viking in the new film ViQueens. The film is scheduled for release in December 2026 and will tell the story of Norwegian Vikings in a fresh and exciting way.

The new film by Harald Zwart and Zwart Arbeid follows two Viking girls as they set out on a thrilling and memorable adventure. At the heart of the story lies the role of seafood, and its importance to the Vikings as global traders.

The Norwegian Seafood Council has been a partner of the film from the very beginning and has worked closely with Zwart Arbeid to shape the storytelling around seafood in this new Viking universe. Now, another of the Council’s partnerships is being brought into the film: its collaboration with football star Erling Haaland.

To learn more, please visit NSC.