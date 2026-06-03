Decades of Effort Restore Steelhead and Salmon Passage on California’s Alameda Creek

A NOAA-funded project removed the final barrier on an urban San Francisco Bay Area creek that was once the Bay’s largest producer of steelhead and Chinook salmon.

Last year, California Trout and Pacific Gas & Electric removed the final barrier to fish passage on California’s Alameda Creek with funding from NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation. For the first time in 50 years, threatened Central California Coast steelhead and other migratory fish can reach spawning grounds and juvenile rearing habitat in the upper watershed.

Construction crews relocated a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) natural gas pipeline and removed its concrete covering. The pipeline had spanned the creek and created an 8-foot drop in the creek. They installed the new pipeline section deep below the creek bed, removed the old pipe section, and regraded the stream channel—restoring a natural pathway for fish.

Alameda Creek was once the largest producer of steelhead and Chinook salmon in San Francisco Bay. It may once again become a stronghold for migratory fish.

To read more, please visit NOAA.

