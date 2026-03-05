Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s (SNP) National Seafood Council Task Force Hosts Fall in Love with Seafood

Progressive Party at Seafood Expo North America

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP), the leading voice for educating consumers on seafood nutrition, will be on hand at the 2026 Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston from March 15-17. SNP will showcase the members of the National Seafood Council Task Force (NSCTF) and co-host an innovative progressive party at participating members’ booths to have conversations around seafood nutrition. To register for the progressive party, click here.

At this year’s SENA, SNP’s NSC Task Force members join together to build awareness of the Fall In Love With Seafood Campaign and the power of pre-competitive collaboration in growing seafood consumption, driving nutrition-forward messaging, and supporting the broader sustainability and wellness narratives shaping the industry.

“We applaud the NSC Task Force members for engaging with the broader seafood community to advance SNP’s mission to help more consumers enjoy seafood as part of a healthy diet,” said Linda Cornish, Founder and President of SNP.

Also at SENA, SNP will launch its 2026 toolkit for the Fall in Love with Seafood consumer-focused marketing campaign, a multimedia initiative designed to inspire seafood enjoyment through digestible information, seasonal recipes, and practical nutrition tips. The campaign offers an expanded toolkit with a suite of ready-made marketing tools that organizations and partners can use to support outreach efforts. SNP invites all SENA attendees to explore the campaign assets, including:

2026 communication calendar with monthly themes

Social graphics, imagery, plug-and-play, ready-made caption copy

Seafood nutrition facts and consumer-friendly talking points

These FREE assets are easy to customize and share, reducing the time and effort needed to amplify seafood nutrition messaging throughout the year, made possible by the SNP Donors and NSC Task Force members.

SNP encourages all Expo attendees to stop by NSCTF partner booths where FILWS campaign will be spotlighted, engage in conversation about seafood’s role in health and wellness, and take home campaign resources to help support consumer outreach and education in 2026.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.