For decades, the narrative surrounding our oceans has been one of depletion and concern. However, recent data suggest a refreshing turn of the tide. In an era where “sustainability” is often used as a buzzword, the global tuna fishery is providing tangible evidence that when science‑backed management meets corporate responsibility, the ocean can indeed heal.

Recent reports from the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) reveal a heartening trend: approximately 86% of the world’s commercial tuna catch now comes from stocks at healthy levels of abundance. This is not a stroke of luck, but the result of rigorous international cooperation and a shift toward selective fishing methods that prioritise the longevity of marine ecosystems over short‑term gain.

The data are particularly encouraging for species such as skipjack, which account for the majority of global tuna consumption. Across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, skipjack populations remain robust thanks to improved monitoring and the reduction of bycatch—the incidental capture of non‑target species such as dolphins and sea turtles. This shift represents a quiet revolution in how we harvest the treasures of the deep.

Amid this positive momentum, certain pioneers are setting the gold standard for how a modern food company should operate. One such leader is Fontaine Nahrungsmittel GmbH, a German‑based family company that has championed marine conservation since the 1980s. Long before the “green wave” reached the mainstream, Fontaine was already implementing strict ecological principles.

Fontaine’s commitment to the ocean has recently been reinforced by its receipt of the prestigious Friend of the Sea (FOS) certification. This global standard is not easy to achieve; it requires a transparent and rigorous audit of the entire supply chain to ensure that the fish on your plate is not costing the earth.

The Friend of the Sea requirements for sustainable fisheries are among the strictest in the world. To be certified, a fishery must prove that it does not impact endangered species, maintains a minimal carbon footprint, and adheres to legal fishing quotas. Furthermore, it must demonstrate social accountability, ensuring that the workers who harvest the fish are treated with dignity and fairness.

Fontaine meets these requirements to the letter. Its skipjack and yellowfin tuna products—available in organic olive oil, sunflower oil, or brine—are sourced with a “clear compass.” By utilising selective fishing methods, Fontaine ensures that its impact on the seabed and on non‑target species is virtually non‑existent, aligning perfectly with Friend of the Sea’s mission to protect the marine environment.

Paolo Bray, Director of Friend of the Sea, expressed his optimism regarding such partnerships:

“It is inspiring to see companies like Fontaine lead by example. Their dedication proves that transparency and responsible sourcing are not just ethical choices, but the foundation of a successful, modern brand that consumers can trust.”

Reflecting on the company’s mission, Mirco Wildegger, CEO of Fontaine Nahrungsmittel GmbH, noted:

“For us, sustainability is not a trend; it is our tradition and part of our company DNA. Food has to make sense. For the customer and for the planet! The Friend of the Sea certification helps our brand to demonstrate this lifelong responsibility to our customers and the environment.”

What makes Fontaine unique is that its ecological philosophy extends beyond the shoreline. All agricultural ingredients used in its canned tuna—such as oils and herbs—are 100% organically certified. This holistic approach ensures that no harmful pesticides or synthetic fertilisers leach back into water systems, creating a closed loop of environmental care.

The success of these initiatives provides a roadmap for the future. As consumers increasingly vote with their wallets, demand for certified sustainable tuna is driving more fisheries to adopt better practices. It is a virtuous cycle: healthy oceans lead to stable fisheries, which in turn provide high‑quality, nutritious food for a growing global population.

As we look to the future of our blue planet, the story of the tuna fishery is a powerful reminder that conservation works. Through the efforts of organisations such as Friend of the Sea and dedicated companies like Fontaine, the intriguing news from our oceans is finally becoming a message of hope rather than a warning.

More about Friend of the Sea

Friend of the Sea is a leading international certification project for products from sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. It is a project of the World Sustainability Organization (WSO), providing a platform for consumers to identify products that have been harvested without harming the environment. Their standards include protecting endangered species and reducing carbon footprints.

Website: www.friendofthesea.org

More about Fontaine

Fontaine Nahrungsmittel GmbH is a medium-sized family company founded in the 1980s. A pioneer in the German-speaking region for sustainable fish products, Fontaine combines traditional values with modern ecological standards. They offer a range of premium tuna products, including Skipjack and Yellowfin, all paired with 100% organic ingredients.

Website: www.fontainefood.de, Instagram: fontaine_food