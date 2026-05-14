Producer Connect Workshops to Strengthen Readiness for ASC Farm and Feed Standards

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) recently held two successful Producer Connect Workshops in Bangkok and Tokyo, with ASC experts supporting Asian producers and partners as they prepare for the transition to the new Farm Standard and Feed Standard.

Designed as practical, solutions-focused sessions, the workshops brought together producers, feed companies and supply chain partners to discuss and explore how ASC’s evolving requirements can be implemented effectively across Asia’s diverse aquaculture sector.

In Bangkok, more than 150 participants gathered for a full day of discussion, practical learning, and debate. In Tokyo, around 40 participants joined in person, with a further 100 participating online. Together, the workshops demonstrated the strong engagement and readiness of Asia’s aquaculture sector to help shape the future of ASC-certified production.

Turning standards into action

ASC experts on environmental responsibility, animal welfare and feed production worked directly with producers to translate the standards’ requirements into practical next steps for farms and feed mills. Producers engaged directly with mock audit exercises, self-assessment tools, and case-based examples designed to support confident implementation on the ground.

The workshops also created an opportunity to discuss the practical challenges that producers in the region may face and to explore possible solutions with the ASC team during the transition period.

Koji Yamamoto, General Manager Japan & Producer Engagement Lead South-East Asia, said, “The energy and engagement we saw in Bangkok and Tokyo underline the critical role Asia’s producers will play in shaping the future of aquaculture. The workshops were about supporting producers and transforming standards into practical tools, and practical tools into real impact on farms and in feed mills. What stood out most was the openness to learn, to question, and to improve together. That is what meaningful progress in aquaculture looks like.

“There was a strong sense of shared direction. Producers and partners are not only adapting to new requirements—they are actively shaping how responsible aquaculture will evolve in the years ahead.”

Following excellent participant feedback, the Producer Outreach team is already planning the next Producer Connect workshop in Vietnam this September, further supporting the region’s transition toward the ASC Farm and Feed Standards.

Empowering Small-Scale Seafood Producers

During the Bangkok workshop, ASC also celebrated the successful completion of the AIP2ASC project, which helps farms progress toward responsible aquaculture and certification standards. In Indonesia, UD AGEL Kencana worked with JALA and Yayasan Sinergi Akuakultur Indonesia (YSAI), while in Thailand, Sa-nga Farm 2 partnered with Okeanos Food Company Limited and Thai Union Group. With support from the Improver Programme by ASC, both farms successfully advanced to ASC certification.

Another key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ASC, Laylanta Seafood Co. Ltd., and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to support small-scale seafood producers and promote responsible seafood production.

The partnership aims to improve barramundi cage culture in Songkhla Lake, Thailand, through the AIP2ASC framework under the Improver Programme by ASC. The project began in the first quarter of 2026 and will run for three years, with the goal of achieving ASC certification and expanding responsible aquaculture practices across the wider area.

Learning beyond the room

The workshops extended beyond the conference setting for ASC team members through carefully selected site visits that brought the standards to life.

In Thailand, the team visited the Ranot feed mill, an ASC-certified facility operated by Thai Union, where social and environmental requirements are embedded into daily production. The team also visited Laylanta farm sites in Thailand, which are currently engaged in the Improver Programme by ASC.

In Japan, visits to an ASC-certified coho salmon farm operated by Marukin and a certified feed mill, Nosan, in Miyagi prefecture offered a closer look at how responsible aquaculture is being implemented in diverse contexts.

As ASC continues rolling out the Farm Standard and Feed Standard globally, the Producer Connect Workshops in Thailand and Japan highlighted the vital role Asia’s aquaculture sector will play in driving progress across the industry. By bringing together producers, feed companies and partners for practical learning, open discussion and shared problem-solving, ASC is helping build the knowledge, confidence and collaboration needed to support long-term improvement across the region. With further workshops and producer engagement activities planned across Asia, ASC remains committed to supporting the sector through every stage of the transition.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), an independent non-profit organisation, is driving the improvement of environmental and social practices in seafood farming through its leading, third-party assured certification programme.

ASC certification delivers measurable impact in aquaculture through science-based requirements—developed and revised through multi-stakeholder processes—covering biodiversity, animal welfare, greenhouse gas emissions, feed ingredient sourcing and human rights, all independently verified.

The ASC sustainability label on products provides proof that the seafood originates from farms certified to the robust ASC environmental and social standard, enabling credible substantiation of sourcing claims and making it the most globally recognised and trusted label for farmed seafood.

ASC is setting the standard for farmed seafood. www.asc-aqua.org

