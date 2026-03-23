Congressman Harris Supports Maryland Seafood Processors Opposing MAWS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Andy Harris M.D. (MD-01) issued a statement of support for Maryland Blue Catfish processors who are raising concerns about the proposed Mitigation Action and Watermen Support (MAWS) Act, introduced by Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth and co-led by Congressman Robert Wittman.

A coalition of small, family-owned seafood processors recently sent a letter warning the legislation could undermine years of work to build a commercial market for wild-caught blue catfish. The coalition represents every processor of wild-caught blue catfish in the state of Maryland. These businesses are among the only facilities in Maryland processing blue catfish for grocery stores, restaurants, and other seafood markets. According to the coalition’s letter, the bill could divert blue catfish away from seafood markets and toward uses like pet food and other byproducts.

Statement from Congressman Harris

“Seafood processors on the Eastern Shore have spent years developing commercial markets for wild-caught blue catfish. Their work helps remove an invasive species from the Chesapeake Bay while supporting watermen, seafood businesses, and local jobs. I was proud to champion an effort that created a new grant program through USDA to support their navigation of a cumbersome federal regulatory process by expanding specialized processing facilities for this wild-caught catfish – the first grant awards just being announced in recent weeks.

Now is not the time to undercut the great work of these small businesses and existing investments made by the taxpayers by subsidizing the purchase of product suitable for human consumption for the sole benefit of pet-food companies – especially when these processors are already selling fish byproducts unsuitable for human consumption for the purposes of conversion into pet food. While the MAWS Act may be a well-intentioned proposal to combat the blue-catfish crisis, I cannot support it. I stand with the small business owners raising these concerns and will continue fighting to protect the market they’ve worked so hard to create.”

Text of the coalition’s letter is available here.