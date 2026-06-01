Congressman Walberg Joins on Bipartisan Bill to Protect Against Aquatic Invasive Species

WASHINGTON D.C. – Michigan Fifth District Republican Congressman Tim Walberg and Democrat Representative Sarah Elfreth of Maryland … introduced the Aquatic Invasive Species Control and Prevention Act, which they say would modernize federal AIS authorities to better prevent, control, and eradicate aquatic invasive species.

Walberg says aquatic invasive species, including zebra mussels, invasive Asian carp, and sea lamprey, impose billions of dollars in costs annually, damaging fisheries, aquatic habitat, hydropower, irrigation, drinking water, and other water infrastructure nationwide.

He says also pose a significant threat to the ecological and economic health of the Great Lakes region by outcompeting native fish populations, degrading water quality, and endangering the economies and communities that depend on a healthy ecosystem.

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