ASC, Laylanta, and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Sign MoU to Advance Responsible Barramundi Farming

Bangkok, Thailand – Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Laylanta Co., Ltd., and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement an Aquaculture Improvement Project (AIP) under the Improver Programme by ASC, aimed at strengthening the sustainability of barramundi cage culture in Songkhla Lake.

Located in southern Thailand, Songkhla Lake is the country’s largest natural lake and a unique lagoon system supporting rich biodiversity and the livelihoods of local communities. However, years of environmental pressure from climate change, wastewater discharge, and intensified human activity have led to declining water quality, increasing sedimentation, and heightened risks of eutrophication.

These conditions pose significant challenges for small-scale barramundi farmers, who often lack the resources and technical capacity to effectively monitor and respond to changing water conditions.

Chris Ninnes, CEO of ASC, said, “This initiative is critical to drive improvements in farming practices, safeguard the lake’s ecological health, and ensure the long-term resilience of the local communities.

“Partnerships like this demonstrate how market demand can be a powerful driver for positive change in aquaculture. By combining the ASC Improver Programme with strong local engagement and buyer commitment, we can support farmers in making meaningful improvements while protecting the ecosystems they depend on.”

Driving Improvement Through Collaboration and Market Demand

The partnership brings together supply chain actors to improve farming practices through a combination of technical support and market incentives. By establishing a structured AIP, the initiative will support small-scale farmers in adopting better practices and progressing toward ASC certification.

Thasit Natteesongsor, Director and Co-founder, Laylanta Seafood Co., Ltd., said, “Our goal for Songkhla Lake is to reduce the environmental impact of aquaculture, starting with a shift toward eco-friendly farming. We are pioneering the responsible farming with 11 pilot farms and aim to scale up to 100 farms; by engaging with small-scale farmers and communities living around the lake, this is a long-terms goal within the next three years.

Since our community consists mostly of small-scale farmers who lack technical expertise, we believe the AIP is the right path forward. While this transition requires a learning curve, we are committed to the process because the long-term benefits will create a lasting, positive impact across the entire Songkhla Lake ecosystem.”

Stephen Doe, Cluster Director of Culinary, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, said, “Responsible seafood sourcing is central to our sustainability commitment, and this MoU with Laylanta and ASC reflects our responsibility to support traceable, responsibly farmed seafood. By providing consistent demand, we can help strengthen local barramundi producers in the Songkhla Lake area while delivering high‑quality products to our guests.”

Efforts will focus on reducing environmental impacts, improving farm performance, and increasing production efficiency, while expanding market access for responsibly farmed seafood.

Initial assessments have identified several key areas for improvement:

Water quality monitoring: Strengthening systems to manage fluctuating conditions and support better farming decisions

Feeding practices: Reducing waste and nutrient pollution through improved feed management

Record keeping: Enhancing data collection on farm performance and fish health

Biosecurity: Preventing disease outbreaks, contamination, and escape events

Ecosystem management: Ensuring farming activities remain within the lake’s ecological carrying capacity



A Shared Vision

The MoU establishes a three-year collaboration focused on delivering measurable improvements at farm level. Laylanta will lead implementation and farmer engagement, while Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will support the initiative through responsible sourcing, helping to create demand for improved products. ASC will provide the framework, technical guidance, and global standards.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

The ASC label on pack showcases ASC-certified farms and feed mills — impact-focused and transparent operations delivering measurable and verifiable change. They meet science-based, rigorous requirements that foster accountability and trust across the seafood value chain, from feed ingredients to farm to fork.

ASC is an independent non-profit organisation setting the global standard for responsible farmed seafood. Our comprehensive environmental and social requirements drive continuous improvement in aquaculture practices.

ASC is advancing the leading certification programme for responsible farmed seafood, partnering to increase demand for ASC-labelled products, and championing innovation through industry collaboration.

Find out more: www.asc-aqua.org