Generous Gift Names Mizzou’s Meat Market

The Rosen Family Foundation provides support for student entrepreneurial space in Mizzou’s soon-to-be-completed Parson Meat Science Education & Training Laboratory.



Mizzou’s meat market will not only have a new look, but also a new name when it opens along with the rest of the Michael L. Parson Meat Science Education and Training Laboratory on the University of Missouri campus this summer.

At Gov. Mike Kehoe’s Beef Month Proclamation at the America’s Heartland Packing facility, a gift from The Rosen Family Foundation to the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) was announced, leading to the renaming of the student-run storefront as the “American Foods Group Meat Market at Mizzou.”

The Rosen Family Foundation is a privately funded philanthropic organization that seeks to promote and enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves.

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