Just Bare Delivers $1 Billion in Annual Retail Sales as Pilgrim’s Accelerates Momentum in Prepared Foods

GREELEY, Colo. — Just Bare®, the fast-growing chicken brand within the Pilgrim’s (NASDAQ: PPC) prepared foods portfolio, has surpassed $1 billion in annual retail sales in 2025. With a 45% annual growth rate and the fastest sales momentum in the category, Just Bare has rapidly evolved from a niche brand into a leading force in frozen and fresh chicken.



“Crossing the $1 billion threshold is a testament not only to the strength of the Just Bare brand, but also to the strategic investments our organization has made in innovation, operational excellence, and consumer-driven growth,” said Fabio Sandri, CEO of Pilgrim’s. “This milestone reflects our team’s commitment to building a modern, high-value prepared foods portfolio – and Just Bare is leading the way.”



In 2025, Just Bare delivered strong market share gains and expanded significantly across major retailers. The brand now holds the #1 position in sales pace within the fully cooked chicken category and has grown its market share from 1% to 13% in just three years. This momentum comes from double-digit distribution growth across mass, club and grocery stores, along with exceptional performance from its frozen fully cooked portfolio, which now generates more than $750 million in annual sales. Just Bare also continued to build on the success of its Oven Roasted platform, which has attracted consumers with its clean-label ingredients and fast 1.5 minute prep time – making it an appealing solution for shoppers seeking convenient, high-quality meals.



“The success of Just Bare reflects the scale, innovation pipeline, and operational strength that comes with being part of the global JBS family,” said Sergio Nahuz, Head of Prepared Foods. “Our collective investment in people, plants, and brands is enabling faster innovation and sustained superior performance.”



Just Bare’s acceleration reinforces the long-term strategy of JBS, majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s, to grow its value-added and prepared foods capabilities globally. A new prepared chicken facility is currently being built in Walker County, Ga. – to produce Just Bare products and meet rising demand for high-quality, convenient protein solutions.



This week, JBS presented an in-depth look of Just Bare’s growth, innovation roadmap, and category leadership during its 2026 CAGNY presentation, illustrating how the brand is accelerating the expansion and strength of the prepared foods business across the JBS portfolio.

About Just Bare®

Just Bare® provides premium fresh and frozen chicken made from all-natural chicken raised with no antibiotics, no additives, and no preservatives. The brand is built on a promise of simplicity, quality, and transparency—delivering chicken consumers can feel confident serving at home. From fresh, case-ready products to its expanding Oven Roasted and Lightly Breaded platforms, Just Bare offers families a flavorful, trustworthy alternative to traditional frozen chicken, rooted in its belief that “Bare is Better™.”

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 63,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

About JBS USA

‌JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, the company produces meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. JBS USA is also a majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s, the largest poultry producer in the world. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com to learn more.