Madison Square Garden Names Impossible Foods the Official Plant-Based Burger Partner of the World’s Most Famous Arena, New York Knicks and New York Rangers

Impossible Foods Plant-Based Proteins, Including the Iconic Impossible® Burger, Will Be Featured in a Brand-New “Impossible® Grille” Concession Stand on the Madison Square Garden Concourse



NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced a new multiyear partnership with Impossible Foods, naming the brand the Official Plant-Based Burger Partner of Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Madison Square Garden and Impossible Foods are also opening an all-new dedicated concession stand on the sixth floor concourse called the Impossible® Grille, which will serve up crave-worthy Impossible® plant-based proteins during all events at The Garden. Delicious, bespoke dishes that will be available at the stand include:

Impossible® Double Stack Smashburger with two quarter-pound Impossible Burger® patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Rafters Sauce stacked on a sesame seed bun, topped with either plant-based American or cheddar cheese.

with two quarter-pound Impossible Burger® patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Rafters Sauce stacked on a sesame seed bun, topped with either plant-based American or cheddar cheese. Impossible® Banh Mi Hot Dog featuring a juicy Impossible® Beef Hot Dog, plant-based dijonnaise, pickled daikon, carrot, jalapeño, Persian cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil, and toasted sesame seeds.

featuring a juicy Impossible® Beef Hot Dog, plant-based dijonnaise, pickled daikon, carrot, jalapeño, Persian cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil, and toasted sesame seeds. Orange Impossible® Chicken Bowl with tender, chili orange glazed Impossible Chicken and mixed vegetables, served on top jasmine rice.

with tender, chili orange glazed Impossible Chicken and mixed vegetables, served on top jasmine rice. Impossible® Steak Quesadilla stuffed with succulent Impossible® Steak Bites, peppers, onions, plant-based mozzarella, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, served with plant-based sour cream.

stuffed with succulent Impossible® Steak Bites, peppers, onions, plant-based mozzarella, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla, served with plant-based sour cream. Loaded Impossible® Chopped Cheese Fries with seasoned Impossible® Beef, onions, plant-based cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and Rafters Sauce.

In addition, select Impossible Foods products, including the Impossible Burger, will be available at other concession stands and premium hospitality areas throughout The World’s Most Famous Arena, making delicious plant-based food easily accessible to the millions of visitors The Garden hosts annually.

“This partnership with Impossible Foods represents another step in diversifying our culinary offerings for guests,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Adding Impossible Foods’ celebrated plant-based options reflects our commitment to meeting evolving dietary preferences while maintaining the standards our fans expect when they come to events at The Garden.”

Launching at the start of Earth Month, the partnership is proof that sustainability and world-class entertainment can go hand in hand. Impossible Foods’ plant-based beef, chicken and pork products satisfy the cravings of meat eaters and vegetarians alike, and deliver the exceptional quality and taste that meet The Garden’s high bar for hospitality.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic venues in the world, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” said Meredith Madden, Chief Demand Officer of Impossible Foods. “Millions of fans show up to The Garden expecting the best of the best, and that includes what’s on the menu. We’re proud to bring the Impossible Burger to one of the greatest stages in sports and entertainment for fans to enjoy.”

As part of this partnership, Impossible Foods will also receive prominent brand promotion during Knicks and Rangers games, including in-game LED signage and GardenVision features during regular season home games at Madison Square Garden.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a lower environmental footprint compared to conventional meat production, based on life cycle assessment data. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely innovative approach that aims to make the world’s best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. Impossible Foods makes chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Life cycle assessments indicate that every nugget, burger, and patty Impossible Foods sells uses less land, water, and produces less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.

Impossible Foods products are available across four continents in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow Impossible on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.