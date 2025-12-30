Channel Islands Flowers Steps Forward as a Direct California Floral Shipper

After decades of serving the floral industry through long-standing partnerships, Channel Islands Flowers is stepping forward as an independent, direct California floral shipper, offering customers the opportunity to source directly from the farm.

Rooted in Oxnard, California, Channel Islands Flowers operates a 90-acre growing operation backed by deep industry experience. While the farm has long been a trusted source of high-quality flowers, this transition marks a new chapter focused on establishing its own identity and expanding direct relationships across the floral supply chain.

A Legacy Built on Experience

Channel Islands Flowers is a long-standing California growing operation with deep roots in the floral industry. For many years, the farm operated under the ownership of Sun Valley Floral Farms, serving the industry as part of one of the most recognized floral companies in the United States.

Following Sun Valley’s closure, Channel Islands Flowers transitioned into independent ownership under the leadership of Manuel Ayala, Head Grower and founder, who brings over 40 years of commercial growing experience. Today, the company continues that legacy with a renewed focus as its own independent entity and direct floral shipper.

Supporting this leadership is a highly experienced team across growing, production, warehouse, logistics, and sales operations. Collectively, the team brings 15 to 20+ years of industry experience per department, allowing Channel Islands Flowers to serve customers with consistency, reliability, and a strong understanding of customer and market needs.

Who We Serve

As a direct grower-shipper, Channel Islands Flowers supports a range of commercial floral partners, including Mass-Market and Grocery Floral Departments, Wholesale Distributors and Floral Buyers, and E-Commerce Floral Partners and Subscription Services.

What We Grow

Amaranthus, Aster, Belladonna, Brassica, Butterfly Ranunculus, Calla Lilies, Hybrid Delphinium, Iris, Larkspur, Lisianthus, Matricaria (White Daisy / Feverfew), Ranunculus (Regular and Specialty Varieties), Royal Lilies, Oriental Lilies (Pink and White), and Sonata Lilies (Yellow, Bicolor, and Orange).

Looking Ahead

This transition marks an exciting new phase for Channel Islands Flowers, rooted in experience, strengthened by independence, and driven by a commitment to serve customers directly with integrity and care.

Contact Information

Channel Islands Flowers

Grown in Oxnard, California

Shipping & Warehouse: 6205 Ventura Boulevard, Ventura, California

Phone: 805-665-3969

Email: sales@channelislandsflowers.com

Website: www.channelislandsflowers.com