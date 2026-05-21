How Florists Can Work Out of State for Destination Events

Destination work sounds glamorous. New cities, dream venues, clients who are obsessed with your style enough to fly you in and pay big for it. And yes, it can be all of that. But it is also one of the fastest ways to stress-test your business and your blood pressure if you are not prepared. Let’s talk about what makes out-of-state events work so difficult, some main pitfalls in execution to avoid, and where florists tend to underestimate what it takes to pull off a financial win.

What Makes Out-of-State Events So Challenging?

When a client hires you for a destination wedding or out-of-state install, they are hiring you specifically for your design magic. It positions you as a specialist, not just a local option. It opens the door to higher budgets, more creative freedom, and a portfolio that does not look like every other wedding in your area. It also builds brand recognition beyond your immediate market, which is huge for long-term growth. But there’s always a “but”…buuuttt what makes them so hard to do, and why aren’t all florists jumping on planes around the country?

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