Flora & More Expands Members-Only Wholesale Orchid Market to Houston

Dependable, grower-direct orchids and curated plants for garden centers, retailers, & plant pros



Flora & More, a member-only supplier of premium orchids and select plants, has opened its first market outside Florida in Houston, bringing grower-direct orchids and curated plants to local green industry professionals. Designed for florists, garden centers, and interiorscapers, this new Houston market offers reliable access to Phalaenopsis, Teacup, Mystique, Swan, Vanda, other orchids, live goods, containers, and plant accessories, streamlining weekly planning, restocking, and inventory management.

A sister company to Silver Vase, North America’s leading orchid grower, Flora & More provides direct access to grower-quality plants without middlemen. Orchids are selected for durability and long shelf life, helping retailers move products faster while keeping quality high. Membership is free for verified plant and floral professionals, ensuring consistent and dependable buying experience.

“Flora & More was created to give professionals confidence in their orchid and plant offerings,” said Alis Zavala, general manager, Flora & More. “By providing direct access to structured weekly assortments, and dependable availability, we help businesses plan, price, and grow with certainty.”

Unlike traditional wholesale warehouses, Flora & More operates as a curated market, where members can source complete assortments of orchids, live goods, containers, and plant accessories. Orders can be placed in person or via the Flora & More mobile app, which features real-time availability, wholesale pricing, and weekly specials.

In an industry where freshness, originality, and reliability are essential, the Houston location offers fast, on-demand pickup that helps professionals stay flexible during peak seasons while keeping inventory lean and margins strong. Houston’s position as a regional hub, combined with its logistical proximity to Flora & More’s distribution centers, allows the brand to reliably and efficiently serve the market.

As part of the Silver Vase family, Flora & More extends the grower’s Clean & Green sustainability practices, delivering hardy, chemical-residue-free plants designed for long shelf life and dependable performance.

“By combining grower-direct supply with structured, repeatable assortments, Flora & More helps plant and garden businesses operate more efficiently and profitably,” Zavala added.

Flora & More aims to become a trusted partner for Houston-area plant professionals, delivering the reliability, selection, and operational support they need to grow strong, resilient businesses.

To become a free member, visit: floraandmore.com/register/

Flora & More is a members-only wholesale market offering premium orchids, plants, containers, and accessories. It serves independent floral, garden, and hospitality businesses in Florida and Texas, providing fresh arrivals, exclusive varieties, and app-based ordering to help businesses grow and stand out.